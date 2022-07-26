REACH Coalition San Mateo County is a coalition of elected officials and community-based organizations of color in San Mateo County united who are steadfast in dismantling systemic bias and long-standing barriers to access across our county.
Our coalition was founded at the height of the COVID pandemic because we wanted to ensure that our elected officials and community representatives centered the voices, experiences and perspectives of the most vulnerable members of our community. As a coalition, we continue to advocate for transparency, data-based decision-making and building a pipeline of elected officials who represent the diversity of our beloved community.
In advance of the most recent primary, we had the pleasure to meet with a variety of local candidates who applied to become REACH allies. Candidates were asked to speak about their history advocating for communities of color and supporting candidates of color, their understanding of structural and systemic racism in our county, and their involvement in COVID recovery work. We spoke with almost every candidate and appreciate the willingness of so many who took the time to respond to the questions and concerns of elected officials and community-based organizations of color. These conversations are truly the tip of the iceberg when it comes to disrupting inequitable systems and making lasting policy change that benefits all members of our community, with a focus on those who have historically been left behind.
Many of these candidates became REACH allies. This was not because they are perfect — there is no perfect candidate. The candidates and organizations who are REACH allies are those who are engaging in equity work, despite how messy it is and how uncomfortable it makes them. They are individuals who have been deeply affected by the systems and structures in our county or elsewhere or they are committed to listening, to learning and to growing. These are individuals who don’t believe they have all the answers, and recognize that they will make mistakes, as we all do. Our deepest gratitude goes out to the following candidates who have demonstrated a deep commitment to our values and have earned REACH allyship: Kevin Mullin, U.S. congressional District 14, Giselle Hale, California Assembly District 21, Laura Parmer-Lohan, San Mateo County supervisor, District 3; Noelia Corzo, San Mateo County supervisor, District 2; and county Superintendent Nancy Magee. Also, a major shoutout to REACH ally Christina Corpus, who was elected as the next sheriff in San Mateo County.
We would be remiss if we did not mention our disappointment in the current candidates who, despite multiple attempts from REACH to schedule a time to connect, have not even bothered to engage in conversation. It feels like a pretty significant uphill battle for an elected official to climb in reaching the communities who are most in need of our support if they are unwilling to talk with the current elected officials that represent those communities. Diane Papan and Charles Stone — the door is always open and we hope that you take seriously the importance of this conversation.
If any individual would like to become a member of REACH you can contact us via reachcoalitionsmc.org or if you are a candidate running for an office this November in San Mateo County please reach out to us and we’d be more than happy to meet with you.
Andy Lie is a member of the Jefferson Union High School District Board of Trustees; Ever Rodriguez is the president of the North Fair Oaks Community Alliance and a member of the North Fair Oaks Community Council; Shara Watkins is a member of the San Mateo-Foster City School District Board of Trustees; and Ligia Andrade Zúñiga is a member of the San Mateo Union High School District Board of Trustees.
