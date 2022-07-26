Andrew Lie.jpg

Andrew Lie
Ever Rodriguez

Ever Rodriguez
Shara Watkins

Shara Watkins
Ligia Andrade Zuñiga

Ligia Andrade Zuñiga

REACH Coalition San Mateo County is a coalition of elected officials and community-based organizations of color in San Mateo County united who are steadfast in dismantling systemic bias and long-standing barriers to access across our county.

Our coalition was founded at the height of the COVID pandemic because we wanted to ensure that our elected officials and community representatives centered the voices, experiences and perspectives of the most vulnerable members of our community. As a coalition, we continue to advocate for transparency, data-based decision-making and building a pipeline of elected officials who represent the diversity of our beloved community.

