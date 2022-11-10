Quentin L. Kopp

A Bay Area column by Andy Kunz and Ezra Silk condemning Elon Musk’s promise to make “a useful humanoid robot as quickly as possible” and then condemning Musk’s 2013 proposed Hyperloop train system to transport passengers from Los Angeles to San Francisco at 760 mph falsely claimed California’s high-speed rail project was “under construction ... and at a fraction of the cost.” Kunz is president and Silk is political director of the U.S. High Speed Rail Coalition, a trade group promoting high-speed rail unsuccessfully in the United States for 26 or more years. They, like other promoters, disregard the failure in our nation to develop a high-speed rail system. The California High-Speed Rail Authority, for example, has not laid any of its proposed diesel tracks for Merced to Bakersfield service unless you consider bridges and viaducts as “tracks.” The U.S. High Speed Rail Association also ignores the fact that no other state purports to build high-speed rail, despite its 58 years of operation in Japan and subsequent commencement in France, Germany, etc.

By definition, high-speed rail is electrified, not diesel. Almost all such systems in the world function as private entities without taxpayer subsidy (Communist China is an exception). That was my vision in introducing enabling legislation as a state senator and chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee in 1992. Such legislation was finally, after one veto by then-Governor Pete Wilson, enacted before I left the Legislature in 1998. Ultimately, in November 2008 a $9.95 billion state general obligation bond issue was presented to taxpayers and, as then chairman of the California High-Speed Rail Authority governing board, I led the campaign. Voters narrowly approved it 52% to 48% as U.S. Sen. Barack Obama was elected U.S. president. The measure prohibited any taxpayer operating subsidies and specified travel times such as San Francisco to Los Angeles in two hours 40 minutes.

