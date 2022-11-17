Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but blatant factual inaccuracies published in a recent op-ed do nothing but mislead the public. The California High-Speed Rail Authority is committed to transparency and accountability as we work toward building the most transformative transportation project in the nation. The op-ed published on Nov. 10 by Quentin Kopp contained factually inaccurate statements that we feel need to be set straight:
No, the project will not cost $1 trillion and was never priced at $33 million (current estimates are that it will cost between $77 billion and $113 billion).
No, the project will not run diesel trains (in fact, we are already electrifying the Caltrain corridor as a blended system — a concept that Judge Kopp opposed. Not only that, but, electrified rail is in statute; and that’s what we’re building).
No, we don’t still need to acquire 2,000 parcels where construction is happening in the Central Valley, in reality, we have already acquired over 95% of needed parcels.
California’s high-speed rail project continues to deliver the vision that voters approved in 2008 and with new opportunities offered by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are poised to bring even more of the project into fruition. With 119 miles already under construction and over 400 miles environmentally cleared (including here in Northern California), the future is bright for California’s high-speed rail system.
Northern California Regional Director California High-Speed Rail Authority
