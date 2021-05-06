From destructive wildfires to devastating droughts, the consequences of climate change are being felt today by every community in California. At California Water Service, or Cal Water, we experience this firsthand since we serve nearly 2 million customers in urban, rural and agricultural areas across northern, central and southern California. The actions we collectively take today will determine the impact that climate change has on California’s communities tomorrow. We — as companies, communities and individuals — must act now to address the risks of climate change to ensure Californians have enough water for their everyday and emergency needs, both now and in the future.
What does a comprehensive strategy look like?
First, we need a holistic understanding of the vulnerabilities of our state’s infrastructure and watersheds to climate-related changes. Research shows that climate change is driving reductions to snowpack, greater concentrations of precipitation through atmospheric river events, and more volatility between wet and dry water years — all of which affect our water supply. We must plan and prepare for every kind of climate hazard in the coming years, including extreme heat, increased rain and flooding, and more intense periods of drought.
At Cal Water, we are modeling climate scenarios to understand and prepare for the impact of climate change on future water demand and supplies over the near, mid and long term. This modeling gives us visibility into the potential magnitude and frequency of the expected climate threats. For example, with the threat of drought, we have long-term plans in place to help identify existing and future supplies as well as to address any gaps between supply and demand.
Second, armed with this knowledge, we must develop adaptation plans. For a water utility, this means stress-testing our water system under a variety of scenarios to ensure facilities and operations are resilient and to determine as precisely as possible the impact a climate threat will have on our water supplies. Using the example of a drought, this could mean altering operations, further diversifying water supply sources, increasing the use of recycled water or upgrading our infrastructure to minimize water loss.
Managing the impact of climate change on our communities is necessary but not sufficient on its own. We must also manage our communities’ impact on climate change by curbing the greenhouse gas emissions that cause it in the first place. An often overlooked way to achieve this goal is by decreasing water use.
There is an inextricable link between water and energy. It takes energy to deliver water to your tap, and that energy generates carbon emissions. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that 3% to 4% of national electricity consumption is used to provide drinking water and wastewater services each year. By accelerating water conservation efforts and reducing water use, we save energy. And by using less energy, we decrease harmful carbon emissions.
The good news? It has never been easier to save water at home. There are several ways we can make simple changes to our daily routines that, collectively, add up to a big difference. At Cal Water, for example, we offer a free conservation kit to customers that includes high-efficiency showerheads, shut-off hose nozzles, faucet aerators and leak detection dye tablets. Customers can also take advantage of our rebates and programs to save money on high-efficiency washing machines, toilets and sprinkler nozzles.
By working together, we can mitigate the risks of climate change, protect the reliability and resilience of essential water resources, and achieve greater levels of water efficiency that positions California, no matter what threats lie ahead, for a more secure water future.
Ken Jenkins is the director of Water Resource Sustainability of California Water Service.
