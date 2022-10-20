Measure X in Burlingame just makes sense, to be blunt. Taxing marijuana delivery companies and increasing business taxes just slightly to provide a small amount of new city funding in a time when hotel tax hasn’t come back from pandemic lows is a creative way to raise money away from residents.
Burlingame recently allowed for marijuana delivery services to be located here and is looking for a 5% tax on gross sales, which would generate about $2 million to $4 million a year.
