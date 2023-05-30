As my husband and I had dinner with two people who had asked us to officiate their wedding, we asked them to share why they had decided to get married. One said that it was an audacious claim to say that —despite what the world can do to us — he was going to wake up next to the person he loved every day for the rest of his life.

Of course we wove that into the ceremony we wrote for them and we were so honored to participate in that audacity of hope. 

Susan G
Thank you, Craig Wiesner, for your thoughtful and insightful column. Your words are always food for thought and bring me a new perspective for hope and action.

Jorg
Craig: As soon as I saw the title of your column this morning, President Obama’s book came to my mind. Sure enough, that’s the one you were writing about, and were inspired by. I have read all his books, and especially that one inspired me, too, as did your piece. What business of anyone else is it who someone else marries, or lives with? As if we don’t have enough real problems in this world! As has become so embarrassingly apparent about a certain, very old-fashioned, grey, and dying political party, all they care about is ways to control the lives of others, while doing their best to obstruct the other side trying to fix real problems, which we have plenty of. It is like an obsession of the small-minded amongst us.

Dirk van Ulden
I picture Jorg kneeling in front of a statue or large picture of Obama adorned with lighted candles and praying that the GOP would just go away.

Jorg
Dirk: For the record: I don't pray! Shouldn't you know that by now? GOP is working hard to make themselves go away, without my help, and only resisted by those who don’t know better. The audacity of those who resist what’s the better course for the country!

Jorg
Dirk: And also for the record: Yes, indeed, I admire President Obama, both for what he is, the example he has set, and not the least for all he accomplished, despite compact obstruction from the “Godly Obstructional Pious”, or GOP if you prefer. Remember what Obama inherited from his predecessor, a totally unqualified, uneducated minority-selected one who listened to voices inside his head and lied us into unnecessary, unwinnable, extremely costly and bloody wars. Is that someone you would prefer instead of Obama?

Btw.: Have you read Obama’s books? Any of them?

