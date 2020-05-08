That isolation many are feeling right now during shelter in place is exactly how many of our homebound senior citizens feel all the time.
If you don’t like the feeling, then consider what it must be like to think the rest of your days will be like this.
Those who know me well may know I place a high value on the wisdom of elders. You may also know that I worry about the warehousing of our seniors and infirm. Being isolated is often the beginning of the end, and there must be ways to break that.
There is. Peninsula Family Service has had a peer counseling service for years in which volunteers over 55 reach out to other older adults who are in need of conversation and support. In the past six weeks, the needs remain the same but there are more specific ones.
“People are concerned about food, they can’t go out. They’re concerned about masks,” said Ann Blick Hamer, a licensed clinical geriatric social worker who is the manager of the peer counseling program.
Typically, volunteers would arrange an in-person visit, but social distancing has made that impossible, she said. Instead, the typically hourlong conversations are done over the phone, or by video conferencing technology if that works for everyone. There can also be shorter conversations more frequently. The idea is to provide support and eliminate the loneliness that often accompanies those who naturally become more isolated as they age. Several languages, cultures and backgrounds are offered, including LGBTQ.
“Connecting to the community is really important in a language someone understands with someone who understands them,” Hamer said.
Another effort that is more nascent is being conducted through the San Mateo County Health Plan, that provides health coverage and a provider network for the county’s typically underserved population. Maya Altman, CEO of the Health Plan, said keeping people connected especially those who are low-income and who have underlying health conditions, is one of her very strong interests. Of the organization’s 130,000 members, about 25,000 are in the target over 65 or disabled demographic.
“Social isolation has had a big overall impact on their health,” she said.
First of all, the Health Plan worked with its various partners such as Wider Circle to make calls to clients. While they are to check on the person’s welfare, they can be social and basically become a way to keep people connected and have their questions answered. Wider Circle is a startup in Redwood City seeking to create social circles for members through activities, education and peer support. One story from Wider Circle was this: “Member Argentina cannot read or write; when I called, she was fearing the worst and desperate for COVID-19 news. We talked through all the things she can do to avoid catching the virus. We’ve been checking in daily and her energy has shifted from constant fear to a sense of empowerment.”
About two weeks ago, Altman said she was looking for something for the many new volunteers during the coronavirus sheltering. Letter writing came up. It can be as simple as addressing it as “Hello friend,” or “Dear Stranger.” Letters are picked up and delivered.
“During this time, they have been really appreciative,” she said. “Health experts say social isolation is the health equivalent of smoking several packs a day.”
San Mateo County Supervisor Carole Groom has also taken an interest in ensuring our seniors don’t become isolated, especially now that senior centers are closed because of the virus.
“I worry about those who don’t have family and don’t have a way to stay connected,” she said. “Mental health has been on everyone’s minds.”
For Hamer, it’s as simple as being there, and talking.
“We can’t tell people when this will be over, but we will hang in there with them through this,” she said.
And that, I am sure, is making a tremendous difference.
For more information on the Peninsula Family Service peer counseling service go to peninsulafamilyservice.org/our-programs/older-adult-services/seniorpeercounseling or call Hamer at (650) 403-4300, ext. 4322. Go to residents under the age of 60 who want to assist those in need during the COVID-19 emergency can sign-up on a new volunteer page at smcgov.org/volunteers to volunteer with the county on coronavirus efforts.
Jon Mays is the editor in chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
