Over the past few months, we’ve read a lot about new district maps across the county. Most recently, the city of San Mateo, Redwood City and Millbrae have passed maps that have left people scratching their heads, and with good reason — it only happens once every 10 years.
I had the opportunity of serving on two redistricting commissions: San Mateo County and Redwood City. Those two processes couldn’t have been more different in outcomes. Part of why we see such different ways of developing and choosing a map is because quite simply, many of our elected leaders don’t have the knowledge base or experience of why we have to district in the first place, and even less, the laws that govern the process.
And, when I read that leaders say things like, “I hate district elections. It has taken away my vote.” It’s quite off-putting. Especially when it comes out of the mouth of someone who has it many times easier to win an at-large election based on the color of their skin. District elections have shown that they can even the playing field and give minorities a chance at choosing their representatives. There are a few other things I’ve heard from electeds and residents that are incorrect and should be clarified.
“Districting is supposed to result in minorities electing other minorities.” Incorrect. Districting is meant to empower a minority group to choose the candidate they want, no matter if the candidate is a minority or not. When people don’t see minority representation in office after districting, they jump to the conclusion that somehow it failed. For the first time, minorities are able to choose their candidates and see them win. This result, repeated election after election, may lead to a narrative change from “my vote doesn’t matter” to “I feel represented.”
“Dividing a community of interest into separate districts allows them to choose more than one representative.” Incorrect. Many councilmembers in Millbrae repeated this fallacy. An experienced demographer once told me, “the way to eliminate the power of a group is by drawing a district line right through them.” If a group of people is not able to choose their candidate, election after election, over time they feel their vote doesn’t matter and the ultimate result is, they stop voting.
“We should split the downtown area so more councilmembers make their issues a priority.” Incorrect. Just because a councilmember is voted in by a district, it doesn’t mean they have no voice in the dais over issues in a neighboring district. At the end of the day, each councilmember has an equal vote. Splitting an important area, like the downtown of a city, disempowers the residents there.
“We must change the map because Councilmember X won’t be able to run next time.” Incorrect. The Fair Maps Act (Assembly Bill 849) and the Federal Voting Rights Act prohibit an incumbent or candidate being taken into account when drawing a district. Sorry for Councilmember X, but what’s better for democracy is that communities of interests are preserved over an incumbent’s ability to run for office again. Redwood City experienced this issue but that city council voted to pass a map that excluded incumbency as a factor. Good for them.
Redwood City is the quintessential example of the good that districting can do: there are homeowners and renters, conservative and liberal, white, Black, Latinx and Asian, old and young, gay, straight, male, female and nonbinary. The dais looks like its residents and it should be applauded. Districting, along with efforts like term limits, donation maximums, voter registration programs and diverse commissions and committees, can effectively change what representation looks like on an elected body. But, one thing alone will never solve the problem of lack of representation.
Rudy Espinoza Murray is a father, husband, Redwood City resident and community organizer. He is a co-founder of the San Mateo County Farmworker Affairs Coalition and a director on the San Mateo County Resource Conservation District Board.
