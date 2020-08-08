Before launching into my main topic, I’d like to provide a bit of follow-up to last week’s column, in which I expressed frustration about the state of recycling during the pandemic. First, the Shoreway Public Recycling Center has just reopened for dropoffs (although they are not yet doing buybacks). Next, reader Veronica informed me that the Lucky supermarket in San Carlos still has bins for single-use plastic bags, a fact I verified this week. Lastly, reader Kendyll made an excellent suggestion; at checkout put all of your purchases back into your basket and transfer them to reusable bags out at your car. Thanks, everyone! Together these will enable me to reup my recycling game.
As those of us who live here are keenly aware, Redwood City has undergone a major transformation over the last half-dozen years, with new buildings replacing old ones all throughout the city. Even during the pandemic construction has continued almost entirely unabated. And at the same time, developers have continued to dream up new projects.
If anything, it feels as though developers are more excited about Redwood City than before. Currently, Redwood City has 12 major project proposals on its “yet to be approved” list, many of which may join the six now on the “approved” list and the 15 listed as “under construction.” And recently, the city set up a so-called “Gatekeeper Process” through which it’ll consider an additional nine projects that have been made known to, but not yet formally submitted to, the city. Because these proposals all would require amendments to the city’s General Plan, the city has decided to use them as a guide when considering whether and how to amend both its General Plan and its Downtown Precise Plan, or DTPP. Afterwards, each proposal would presumably be formally submitted to the city and vetted using the normal processes.
These nine new projects, if all approved and built as proposed, would result in some significant changes to Redwood City’s makeup. Altogether they would construct more than 850,000 square feet of office space and just under 1,000 units of high-density housing, roughly 340 of which would be affordable at various levels. Compare this with the limits set forth in the original version of the DTPP that so drastically transformed Redwood City: 500,000 net new square feet of office space and 2,500 net new dwelling units.
While only some of the Gatekeeper projects are proposed for Redwood City’s downtown, all of the proposed office space falls within the DTPP area, as do about 30% of the housing units. Two of the nine projects would be located along El Camino Real. One would construct an eight-story, 300-unit apartment building with an embedded American Legion hall on the 1.7-acre parcel occupied by American Legion Post 105’s current meeting hall, while the other would take over the entire block across El Camino Real from Sequoia High School currently occupied by AutoZone, the now-empty Yumi Yogurt building, and the small La Casita Chilanga restaurant. That proposal calls for two buildings: a seven-story building with a mix of office and housing, and a two-story “teen center.”
The largest two of the office proposals are slated for prime downtown parcels, both currently occupied by banks. Lane Partners, which most recently brought us the four-story office building at the corner of Broadway and Jefferson Avenue, proposes to combine the triangular parcel currently occupied by Wells Fargo Bank, the triangular “parklet” across the street, and the one-block section of Spring Street that divides the two to make space for a seven-story, mixed-use development containing office, housing and retail. It would also include a public plaza on a scale with Courthouse Square.
In a similar vein, Tishman Speyer would like to abandon the section of Hamilton Street between Courthouse Square and the block containing Chase Bank, and turn it into green space connecting the square to a 112-foot-tall building that would replace the bank. Their building would consist of ground-floor retail beneath several stories of offices, and would be notched to retain a small grove of six redwoods currently at the corner of Hamilton Street and Broadway.
The final large proposal among the nine is for a 430+ unit housing project that would incorporate a child care facility and some measure of ground-level retail. It would replace the Veterans Square center located on Veterans Boulevard at Maple Street.
Together these nine projects would add a significant amount of office space to Redwood City’s downtown, further cementing it as a premier business center. The much-needed housing — particularly the affordable units — provided by these projects would certainly be welcome although it wouldn’t balance the new office jobs. It’s unlikely that these projects will all be approved as proposed, but if nothing else they’re a clear signal that Redwood City’s transformation will undoubtedly continue for years to come.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
