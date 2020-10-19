Races for the school board and city council are supposed to be nonpartisan. The issues facing schools and cities are not partisan. It’s unfortunate when political parties make endorsements in these races. Ever since I was elected to the San Mateo Foster City Elementary School District Board in 1973, I have served with many Republicans and many Democrats. And in most instances their decisions were similar to those of their colleagues despite party affiliation.
Take the late John Lee, San Mateo mayor and councilman, who made no secret of his Republican credentials, but was always supported by labor. Former mayor and councilwoman Jan Epstein, a member of the San Mateo Democratic Central Committee and prominent in party affairs, went all out to endorse Lee over Karen Herrel (one of original Measure H supporters) in a very close race for the council in 1999. Lee won and was subsequently re-elected every time he ran. Jerry Fuchs, former publisher of a number of Peninsula newspapers, and a good friend of Lee, once told me, “you have no idea how conservative Lee is.” But I was fond of Lee as were his council colleagues and Fuchs’ warning made no difference in our relationship. Congresswoman Anna Eshoo, a Democrat, spoke at his memorial.
***
That would not be possible today. I suspect Lee would have been a Trump supporter and if he proclaimed this publicly or even to just close friends and council colleagues it would have been different. There would be no labor or Democrat endorsements. No collegial feelings. Instead, a deep chill and suspicion. These are the times we live in and it is unfortunate. This is what the Trump reign has brought us.
***
The Democratic Party now makes endorsements in local school board and city council races. And though it’s not as active, the local GOP does endorse in some local council races at times. Maybe these partisan endorsements encourage fringe elements to intrude in local elections. There are nasty things being said on social media, in online comments and in Daily Journal letters to the editor, about some candidates being endorsed by the Democratic Party. These are coming from self-identified Trump supporters. The latter are also involved in support of Measure Y, saying falsely that it echoes Trump’s call that the Democrats want to invade and destroy the suburbs. I don’t think these candidates or the Measure Y organization welcomes this support, but who knows.
***
We can’t bring the past back. But we must keep our local offices nonpartisan where we have in many cases both Republicans and Democrats serving in a collegial manner. This is becoming more of a challenge, even in Sacramento when Democratic legislators who are in a majority, still need to reach across the aisle to get a bill passed. Right now, if you are a Trump supporter, I try to understand why, but my gut feeling is that you are an opponent and I need to walk away. This is what Trump’s reign has brought.
***
If you watched the hearings for a new Supreme Court justice, you know how pervasive the partisan divide is. U.S. Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-South Carolina, and chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee opened the hearings with this true, but unsettling comment. We know how everyone is going to vote. All Democrats will be voting against the nominee. All Republicans will be voting for her. Later in the hearings, the nominee wouldn’t even commit to believing in the science that there is climate change. Isn’t that a nonpartisan issue? In these days of Donald Trump, there is hardly anything on which Americans of both parties can agree. Motherhood? Apple pie? That rattling you hear are the Founding Fathers not only turning over in their graves but pounding their fists. After all we went through, they moan, this is what Trump, a wannabe King George, has done to our Constitution.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
Pumpkin Pie > Apple Pie!!!! The issue is we don't have a Nimby party. Both parties house haters of new neibhors. But considering the Democrat party says No on Y... they at least believe in free market economics.
Sue goes on to lecture us about how bi-partisan things were in the times she was an elected official, then she goes on to criticize the citizens who have a different opinion than hers. I don't think she realizes how ignorant she looks when calling for bi-partisanship and then criticizing those she wants to have a bi-partisanship relationship with. Sue, we would like to have a conversation with you but I am afraid your attitude and the fact that you are just an opponent makes it better to just walk away. I guess that is the environment we live in today with the Democrats strong pull to the far left, socialism and the redistribution of wealth. Sad you can point the finger at others and ignore your own insults. Sue, you have been used to people fawning over your words, but today we recognize you as a partisan Democrat just like all those running our cities, counties and state.
Chris: What do you actually mean by "socialism and the redistribution of wealth"?
