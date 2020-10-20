Editor,
I just read Sue Lempert’s Oct. 19 column about nonpartisan races no longer being nonpartisan. I strongly agree with her. Partisan organizations should not endorse in these races.
There was and still are many good reasons for city council, school boards and special districts to be nonpartisan in nature. These offices are local and partisan views are irrelevant and indeed actually harmful. WIRE for Women is a group organized to encourage more women to enter public service through nonpartisan elective and appointive office. It is not healthy for our democracy for these offices to become involved in partisan bickering. Their mission is to serve the needs of all the citizens and solve local problems. When Republican and Democratic groups endorse, there is a tendency for citizens to “vote your party” and not for the person who will best represent all the citizens in their district. I favor prohibiting partisan endorsement altogether.
As Lempert said: “We must keep our local offices nonpartisan where we have in many cases both Republicans and Democrats serving in a collegial manner.”
Carol Mayer Marshall
Menlo Park
The letter writer is the founder and president emeritus of WIRE for Women.
