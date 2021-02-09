It is with a very heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father William (Bill) Davey on January 24, 2021 in Belmont at the age of 84. Although he lived with the challenges of Alzheimer’s, dad still enjoyed walking, smiling, exchanging Facetime kisses and waves with his family. Sadly, he succumbed to complications from COVID-19 only 9 days after he was diagnosed. Dad and the love of his life, Marcy, were married for 60 years, raising their family in Redwood City before settling into the quiet of Woodside Hills in 1986.
Dad was born in San Francisco to Charles E. and Margaret (King) Davey and lived in Menlo Park where he attended Sequoia High School. He began his career as an electrician with his family-owned business, Davey Electric in Redwood City. In the evenings he attended College of San Mateo studying business and real estate. Dad obtained his real estate license in 1964 and eventually his R.E. broker’s license in 1980. After the electrical business was sold, he became co-owner of Davey Properties in Redwood City as an investor and broker. In 1990 he started his own company and joined the Prudential California Realty franchise until he retired in 2011. Throughout his career, dad was very successful and highly respected by his agents, brokers, clients and the community for his high work ethic and personable nature. Everyone remembers his beautiful smile and his love of being with others, always desiring to “learn something new every day”. He enjoyed sharing what he learned, mentoring many with the same qualities he believed in. Dad also believed in earning his way through life with honest hard work and commitment, and raised his children to live the same way.
Dad loved the outdoors and new adventures, creating life-long friendships along the way. He competed in motorcycle Trials events year-round in the middle of nature, creating fun memories with family and friends whether in a tent or trailer, rain or snow. He also enjoyed riding his street motorcycle touring several states and Baja with mom and their friends. Dad’s love for exercise and running created some new passions such as completing 6 marathons, golfing at every opportunity, parachuting, working out at home or the local gym and swimming laps all to “keep healthy and live a long life”. He especially enjoyed hanging out at the beach or poolside, often with his paperwork, soaking up the sun and reading all he could in order to learn something new. He and mom loved trips to Lake Tahoe snow skiing and taking family trips to many lakes enjoying water sports. Dad never did anything half way so he excelled in everything he did. He and mom especially enjoyed their special times in Palm Desert and Maui with family and dear friends for many years. He truly lived his life to the fullest.
The passion dad had for his family, working and playing hard was exhibited his entire life. He appreciated his friends, co-workers, neighbors and church community. He was always generous with his time, knowledge and charity. His family will continue to honor him and the legacy he leaves.
Dad is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marcy, daughters Cheryl (Craig) Lenci and Lisa (Gary “Kent”) Wilson; 7 grandchildren: Danielle, Emily, Aaron, Jordan, Brent, Ryan, and Ashley; 2 great-grandchildren Isaiah and Addiline, nephew Jim (Julia) Davey and children, and his brother Charles. He was predeceased by his parents, his son Kevin, and a twin brother, deceased at infancy.
There will be a Visitation open to family and those who would like to pay their respects on Thursday, February 11th, 2:00 – 5:00 pm at Crippen and Flynn Woodside Chapel, 400 Woodside Road in Redwood City. (Only 10 people will be allowed in the chapel at one time – masks and safe distancing inside and outside the front doors while waiting to enter). A private Interment will be held at Alta Mesa Cemetery. The family hopes to hold a Celebration of Life when it is safe to gather again.
