Father Vincent Ring, retired Roman Catholic priest who served the San Francisco and Peninsula area for many years, passed away peacefully on the morning of January 26, 2022.
Born in San Francisco, Fr. Ring grew up in the Sunset District. He attended St. Anne's and then St. Joseph's Seminary High School graduating in 1958. He attended and graduated from the University of San Francisco before entering St. Patrick's Seminary. He was ordained to the priesthood on June 13, 1964 and served as an assistant pastor at several parishes including St. Paul's, St. Stephen's, and St. Emydius. Fr. Ring taught history at St. Ignatius and at the University of San Francisco. He was very proud to have served as secretary to Archbishop John Quinn.
Fr. Ring was appointed Pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in 1981. In 1986, Fr. Ring was appointed Pastor of St. Timothy's Parish in San Mateo. In 1990 he became Pastor of St. Robert's in San Bruno where he served until 2004; he always considered St. Robert's his home. He then served as Pastor of St. Denis in Menlo Park retiring in 2008. Outside of serving his parish communities, Fr. Ring enjoyed playing golf at the Olympic Club and annual trips to Graeagle with his priest friends. He enjoyed traveling the world and sharing stories of his adventures.
Father Vincent Ring was preceded in death by his parents John and Mary (Murphy) Ring, his sisters Eileen Ring, Kathleen Patricia "Pat" Corby, and his brother Reverend John K. Ring. He leaves behind his brother-in-law Joseph Corby, as well as his nieces and nephew; Eileen Van Dyke and her husband Pete, Kathy Corby, Joanne Rollin and her husband Bill, and Joe Corby. He is also survived by great-nephews and a niece; Greg, Melissa, and Matthew Van Dyke. Father Ring was loved by many cousins, their spouses and children and a host of longtime friends and parishioners.
Family and friends may visit after 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at St. Robert's Catholic Church, 1380 Crystal Springs Road in San Bruno with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at St. Robert's. Committal will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Robert's Parish or the Archdiocese of San Francisco, Priests Retirement Fund.
Arrangements cared for by CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS in Millbrae.
