Vasili “Bill” Angouras 90 years old passed away peacefully August 20, 2021. He has lived in Burlingame for more than 40 years. Vasili was born April 2, 1931 in Karteroli, Messini, Greece. He is preceded to death by his brother Dino and nephew Yiorgo Y. Aggouras.
He is survived by the loves of his life his wife of 61 years Theresa and daughter Katina (Steve) Crowe. He is also survived by his siblings Dimitri, Yianni, and Eleni as well as many nieces and nephews both in Greece and U.S.
He dedicated his life to his family and was proud of his Greek heritage. He enjoyed making wine, working in his garden and baking his own bread in his home made over (fourno). He also built furniture as a hobby. He was a jack-of-all-trades and also constructed homes.
Visitation from 4:00 p.m. with Trisagion services on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the Chapel of the Highlands, at the corner of El Camino Real at 194 Millwood Dr., Millbrae.
Funeral services on Thursday, September 2, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church 900 Alameda, Belmont.
Donations preferred to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church SF in lieu of flowers.
