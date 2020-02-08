Ralph Sanborn Towle (Sandy to all who knew him) passed away suddenly and peacefully on Monday 3 February 2020 at his residence in San Diego. He was 80.
Sandy was born October 27, 1939, in Philadelphia, PA to Ralph and Francenia Towle. He was a 1957 graduate of Hastings High School and went on to graduate from St. Lawrence University with a degree in Psychology in 1961. In college he was an active member of the student community and in 1959 served as the president of the Thelomathesian Society. He was an inductee of Omicron Delta Kappa and a proud brother of Phi Sigma Kappa. After college, he met then married the beautiful Susan Ann Miller of Portland, Oregon on March 5, 1964 in New York City. They were happily married 55 years. Sandy worked in advertising and marketing for companies based out of Paris, New York City, Chicago, and Silicon Valley.
Long an aficionado of mystery novels, a passion he shared with his wife, he later retired and pursued his true passion of being a writer full time. He successfully became a published author of two books; China Red and The Assassins’ Game featuring the hero Caleb Frost under his nom de plume “Ralph Sanborn”. He had been working on his third book of the series.
He was a larger than life guy who will be remembered for not only being a devoted husband and father, but for having a great sense of humor with a hardy laugh, and as an active member of his community. While living in Burlingame, CA, Sandy volunteered his time and talents for 34 years to the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) as a referee and mentor to hundreds of referees throughout the Bay Area. He felt compelled to give back to AYSO since all three of his boys had gotten so much enjoyment out of soccer. He is survived by his loving wife Susan, his sons Ethan, Adam, and Wyeth, and his four loving grandchildren. He is also survived by his younger brother and sister Edward (Ned) Towle and Kathie Hession.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Sandy touched, will hold a memorial service later this year to celebrate and reminisce about the impact Sandy had on all that he met.
