Sandra (Sandy) Lee Johnson, age 80, of Belmont, passed away on July 4, 2022. She was born October 16, 1941, in Columbus, Ohio to Marvin and Betty Heil.
Prior to being a homemaker and volunteering at Nesbit School, Sandy worked for many years at the San Mateo County Offices of Education where she found a purpose and many friends along the way. Her days there were always filled with laughter.
She married her devoted husband, Philip Johnson, on October 19, 1963, who preceded her in death in 2005.
Sandra is survived by her son and his wife, Chris and Regina Johnson, daughter and her husband, Kim and Jerry Siegel. She was the proud grandmother to six grandchildren, Abby, Bridget, Meredith and Amelia Johnson, and Garrett and Kylie Siegel. She will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts. At the family’s request, we will be having an intimate and private Celebration of Life for this special lady.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.