Sandy Dennison, a long-time resident of Foster City passed away at Mills Peninsula Hospital on April 6, 2020 at the age of 81, after battling an aggressive form of cancer. Born in Long Beach, she was a graduate of Palo Alto High School and San Jose State University. Lived in San Diego and settled in Foster City for the past 48 years. Sandy’s passion was to play and teach bridge. She was a member to many organizations and contributed her time to League of Wives POW/MIA, Mission Hospice, and Starlighters’ ballroom dance club. She enjoyed spending many summers entertaining on her boat at the Foster City lagoon. Sandy was a constant fixture at every baseball, soccer and softball game for her children and grandchildren as they were growing up. She had strong opinions during those games and wasn’t bashful about sharing them. She was fiercely loyal to her family, friends and Miss Kitty and will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Sandy was the beloved wife of the late Lt. Commander Terry Dennison; loving mother of Tracey (Joe) Wischer and Greg (Nancy) Dennison; devoted grandmother of Cassie Dennison, Matthew Wischer, Shannon Wischer and Katie Wischer. She was predeceased by her loving parents, Betty and Donald Brooks; dear brother Doug Brooks and her companion of many years Donald Romey.
She will be laid to rest next to her husband Lt. Commander Terry Dennison at the National Cemetery in San Bruno at a private funeral service for family due to the recent circumstances.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Sandy Dennison to Mission Hospice, 1670 South Amphlett Blvd, Suite 300, San Mateo 94402.
