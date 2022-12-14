Rose Marie Bruno, aged 95, passed away Sunday morning December 4, 2022, at home as she had wished. She was born in the small town of Castano Primo near Milan, Italy, to Giuseppe and Carolina Stefanoni. At a young age, the family relocated to France just outside of Paris. It was there that she met and fell in love with Vincent Anthony Bruno, stationed there in the Army during WWII. They married there and Rose Marie emigrated to the US on a war bride ship, landing at Ellis Island. They settled in Brooklyn, New York, and gave birth to their first son, Michael and followed by son Joseph. In 1951, the family moved to California, where Vincent took a job with Bank of America. While in Glendale, CA, son Vincent Anthony Bruno, Jr., was born. In 1963, on a bank transfer, the family moved to San Carlos, CA. Rose Marie resided in that same home until her recent passing. In 1965, the bank wanted to transfer Vincent back to Los Angeles, but they loved this area such that he quit the banking profession and got into the catering business and a retail delicatessen in Redwood City for the next five years. Rose Marie worked tirelessly alongside Vincent in the family business in which they were very successful. After five years, they sold the business and Vincent went into real estate.
All that knew her, knew what a fabulous cook she was. Always prodding “Have something to eat, you look like you’re losing weight”. She was a finalist in both the Pillsbury Bake Off and Campbell Soup contests.
