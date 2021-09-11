Pat Hobe, 79, died on August 17, 2021 at Silverado Memory Care in Belmont, CA. Her family was able to be with her in her final days. Pat was born June 8, 1942 in Chicago, IL to Joseph and Gladys Mayberry.
She moved to California to pursue her education attending Stanford University where she graduated with a BA and later obtained two Master’s Degrees; one in history and one in social studies. She received a third Master’s Degree in developmental therapy from Notre Dame University in California.
Pat loved to sing and was a member of Masterworks Chorale for 43 years. One of the highlights of her time with Masterworks was singing the Verde Requiem with Masterworks at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
She was an avid traveler and photographer, visiting China, Germany, Kenya, Russia and many other countries photographing the landscape and peoples of the area, capturing memories that will last forever in these images.
An entrepreneur and philanthropist, Pat started Pyramid Learning Center for children with developmental disabilities, created her own foundation to support special causes, and worked for a living as a benefits specialist selecting the funds for her company’s 401K plan.
She was a member of her local PEO where she served as scholarship chairman. She enjoyed the process of selecting the young women who received the scholarships and then mentoring them.
A teacher, a traveler, a photographer, a sympathizer, a giver, a student, and a mom, Pat devoted her life to the betterment of others and shed light on the hypocrisy of treatment towards women and people with disabilities.
Pat is survived by her partner of 36 years, Marilyn Courter, her two sons, Mark Hobe of San Francisco, CA, Steven Hobe of Woodside, CA, her daughter-in-law, Jamie Govoni Hobe, and her two grandchildren, Eleanor and Emerson.
A celebration of Pat’s life will be held in the spring and family and friends will be notified when this event will occur.
Donations in Pat’s memory may be made to Masterworks Chorale, P.O. Box 5465, San Mateo, CA 94402.
“The song is ended but the melody lingers on” - Irving Berlin.
