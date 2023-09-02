Mike was born in Monessen, PA and raised in Manhattan, NY. He graduated in 1946 from Commerce High School. His family moved to Millbrae, CA in 1948. He worked at his family-owned grocery store at New Checker Market in San Francisco. After serving in the Korean War, he returned to the SF Bay Area. Mike and his brother Mark opened a new grocery store in 1953 called Sunnybrae Market in San Mateo.
He was an active member of the San Mateo Elks Lodge since 1963 playing handball and tennis at the Peninsula Golf & Country Club. In 1972, they sold the store and started their new venture and established Trag’s Market in San Mateo. He retired in 1997. He was a caring husband/father and loved socializing with family and friends.
