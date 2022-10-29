Mercedes Hernandez Girard, age 106, passed away Sunday October 23, 2022, after a long gentle battle with old age.
Born in 1916 in Santa Barbara, California, she was witness to an ever changing world in the last century. She made deliveries from her family’s dairy farm by horse and wagon, she saw men on the moon, and drones flying on Mars. An entire century of amazing innovation and advances.
She survived the 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic, as well as Covid in 2022, leukemia, and all the other aches and pains that accompany aging, yet her spirit never dimmed.
Mercedes was mom to son George N. Girard and daughter Marcie Henderson. Mother in law to Patricia Girard and Bruce Henderson, Grandma to Brian Girard, Shanna Romano, and Danielle Henderson. Great Grandma to Olivia and James Romano.
Preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Norman L. “Kip” Girard in 1999, Mercedes returned to San Mateo from Magalia, Ca. to be closer to family. Most of her good friends have preceded her to the great beyond.
No services are planned at this time, in lieu of flowers please consider doing a good deed and be kind.
