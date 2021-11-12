Foster City, California – Marjorie passed away peacefully into eternity at the age of 97. Marjorie was a California child that was born to Clifford Ann Stark and Robert Murphy Haley, Jr. in Santa Monica. The family relocated to Northern California at an early age. Her natural curiosity was nurtured in the San Mateo schools including Turnbull School, San Mateo High School and the College of San Mateo. In 1946, she married Otis B. Griffin together they raised 3 children, Robert, Otis and Anne in a post war environment that welcomed ambition and diversity. Her husband preceded her in death in 1987.
After more than 40 years of working as an office administrator, Marjorie retired from SRI International in Menlo Park, CA. in 1994.
She was passionate about the arts including music, the theatre and dance. She was an accomplished musician and played the organ at Shoreview Baptist Church from 1957 to 1969.
As an active member of the Congregational Church, Marjorie was active on Deaconess Board, the Stewardship and Missions Committee and Altar Guild. More than anything, Marjorie took joy in raising a loving, active family and helping others.
Marjorie is survived by her children Robert (Joanne) Griffin of Foster City, Otis (Monica) Griffin of San Mateo and Anne (Alonzo) Baker of Sunnyvale. She had 7 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and a host of loving friends.
Donations to The Congregation Church of San Mateo are preferred in lieu of flowers.
There will be a private inurnment at Cypress Lawn.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.