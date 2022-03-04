Margaret Pape Stirling (Olson) passed away peacefully on February 2, 2022. Born in San Francisco on December 23, 1924 to Laura (Legare) and Emil Olson, she grew up in San Francisco’s Mission District. She attended Alvarado Elementary and the former Lux School for Industrial Training for Girls, whose motto was “to do common things uncommonly well”, a philosophy that Margaret lived by her entire life.
Margaret married Roy Pape, a WWII veteran, in August 1945. They had four children whom they raised in San Francisco until 1965 when they moved to Millbrae where Margaret became active in the Millbrae Newcomers Club and a volunteer at Peninsula Hospital for 35 years. She was a wonderful homemaker, seamstress and cook and helped in many of her children and grandchildren’s activities over the years. She was a steady, caring, calm woman who had a wry sense of humor, which was evident till her passing. She was a goer and a doer, ready to help wherever/whenever she could.
She was preceded in death by her husband Roy Pape, two of their sons, James and David, and her second husband, Jack Stirling of Millbrae. She is survived by her brother Robert (Daphne) Olson, her daughter Carol (Chuck) Ott, son Russell Pape, and daughter-in-law Gail Pape; her grandchildren, Cynthia (Matt) Silver, Erick Schlimmer, Sarah (Nick) Alaimo, Andrew (Melissa) Pape & Dorian Pape, and five greatgrandchildren, Sadie, Lilianna, Alessandra, Maverick & Walker.
Margaret will be interred at Golden Gate National Cemetery next to Roy Pape in a private service. A celebration of life to take place at a later date.
The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers and staff at The Trousdale, Burlingame and Mission Hospice for their loving care and support.
