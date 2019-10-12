September 14, 1942 – October 4, 2019
Lynette Marie Cleaveland, wife, mother, grandmother and incomparable travel agent departed on her final journey on Friday Oct. 4, 2019.
After years of bravely fighting off one health challenge after another, her heart finally said enough and surrounded by her loved ones she quietly drifted away.
Lynette Marie Rodrigues was born to Emily & Frank Rodrigues in San Jose on September 14, 1942.
A graduate of San Jose’s Notre Dame High School Class of 1960 and Belmont’s College of Notre Dame, (now Notre Dame de Namur University) Class of 1964, she met her future husband, Peter, during rehearsals for a college stage production.
They married in 1965 and have called San Carlos home for over 50 years. They celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary in July 2019 by taking a road trip to Oregon to spend time with their granddaughter, Olivia.
After her son, Scott, and daughter, Maria, were firmly planted in San Carlos schools, Lynette went back to school herself and became a travel agent.
Starting in 1978 she worked for over 40 years for Little World Travel in Belmont sending her clients all over the world for business and play. There was nothing she wouldn’t do for them to make their trips worry free and as exciting as possible.
Lynette travelled too. Visiting every continent except Antarctica…which remained forever on her bucket list.
Together with Peter she cruised the world’s oceans and rivers and visited the capitals of Europe, the Far East, the Near East, South America and Africa.
When she wasn’t travelling she was quilting. Her beautifully designed and crafted quilts won prizes at the San Mateo County Fair and became treasured keepsakes for her children, grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
She loved the time spent with her quilting buddies in the Peninsula Quilt Guild and her sisters in the quilting bee she helped form called “Bee Confused”.
Her passing reunited her with her parents, grandparents, her younger brother, Frank, and numerous aunts and uncles.
She leaves her husband, Peter, son, Scott and his partner Jenny Nagel of Menlo Park, daughter, Maria and her partner Megan Lenihan of San Francisco, granddaughters Olivia, and Lola, her Brother Douglas and his wife Lynne of Saratoga, her sister Renee Sophia and her husband Eddie Joe Mossop of Kapaa Kauai and a whole host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Rosary will be said Thursday October 17 at 7 P.M. at Crippen & Flynn at 1111 Alameda de las Pulgas in Belmont.
A Mass will be served on Friday October 18 at 11 A.M. at St. Charles Church at 880 Tamarack Ave. in San Carlos.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions in Lynette’s name to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or a charity of your choice.
