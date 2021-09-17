Where does one begin to describe Lyman Brian Mcbride? His beginning started when he was born, June 22, 1940 in Salt Lake City, Utah to parent’s Bruce Parratt McBride and Mae Mallet McBride. He grew up with his older brother, Neil Mallet McBride, who he admired greatly.
Brian was a very successful entrepreneur in the Business World where he took advantage of every opportunity and found himself leading various companies. He lived in Tulsa, Oklahoma; Atlanta, Georgia; Richmond Heights, Ohio; Cypress, California; South San Francisco, California and Millbrae, California where he succumbed to Cancer in his home surrounded by loved ones. In the Bay Area, he was known as a friendly, caring and expert Garage Door Man!
Throughout his life, he played and performed many musical instruments. (He taught himself how to play most of the instruments.) He played the piano mostly by ear. His piano teacher told his folks, when he was taking piano lessons at a very young age, that they were wasting their good hard-earned money on lessons because once SHE played the tune, HE could follow her example! If you told him the year you were born, he could play a tune from that era. In the Los Trancos Woods Community Marching Band, he is known as “Squeezer” where he played the self-taught accordion in his first few years. When the accordion became too heavy in the parades, he taught himself how to play the “Pocket Trumpet” because it was much lighter than the accordion!
On September 4, 1965, he married Glenna Marlene Brown. They were blessed in 1967 with one child, Tina Marie McBride Hawkins married to Phillip Roland Hawkins. (A little history about Tina’s name: Tina — because we liked it and it could be used throughout her life on a first-named basis. Marie — after Marlene’s mother who was always the perfect example who every grandparent should want or try to be!)
Brian graduated from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. He has always been very positively active in every phase of his life. But cancer won the battle this time (8-19-21)!
His I-phone in our kitchen area still “chimes” and repeats soft music as a wake-up call at 6:50 every morning. At 8:15 every night, it plays “lullaby and good night” ~ (Brian played ~ or practiced from music sheets ~ every morning on the piano. We could “tell his mood” by the music he played. He was an artist, creator of anything, and a “do it himself” kind of special guy!!
The Theme for our Brown Family reunion in 2019 was “Collect Moments NOT things”
That is what we hope to do on September 18, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ~ 975 Sneath Lane, San Bruno, CA 94066 (Brian will be buried at a later date in the McBride Family plot in Tooele, Utah’s Cemetery)
A Reminder ~ Flowers for the living are comforting and are needed, but flowers fade after a short time. Reaching out with LOVE to others grows one single petal at a time.
Eva Marie Jacobson Brown’s favorite poem ~ many have it memorized:
“ONE LITTLE ROSE”
I would rather have one little rose from a garden of a friend
Than to have the choices flowers when my stay on earth must end.
I would rather have one pleasant word in kindness said to me
Than flattery when my heart is still and life has ceased to be.
I would rather have a smile from friends I know are true.
Than tears shed round my casket when this world I’ve bid adieu.
Bring me all your flowers today whether pink, or white, or red;
I’d rather have one blossom now than a basketful when I’m dead.
