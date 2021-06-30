June peacefully passed in her San Carlos home June 17, where she resided for 65 years, at the age of 90 surrounded by Loved Ones in her Home. She joins her husband of 54 years, Monroe W. Johnson. Both June and Monroe were born and raised in San Francisco. They loved raising their family in San Carlos and were the costume designers and performers in the Chicken’s Ball for many years, traveled the world, and were passengers on upwards of 50 cruises. June was also a lifetime member of the White Oaks PTA and the Woodside Children’s Home society. She leaves behind 3 children: Kent and his wife Kim (Burum), Blake and his wife Chong (Cho), Dorian Canepa (Johnson) and her husband Rob, along with her grandchildren Amanda, Sabrina, Peter, and Rex.

