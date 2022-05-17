Joyce A. Van Huystee of San Mateo passed away on May 5, 2022, peacefully at home with her family by her side after a brief but courageous battle with blood cancer.
She was born March 22, 1941 in San Francisco to Gerald and Jeanne Ottoman, and grew up in San Bruno with her younger brother Tom. She met the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Van Huystee in English class at Capuchino High School and for 60 years they shared many wonderful adventures, including raising their 3 children, Sharon (Dave) Martinez, Steve (Lois) Van Huystee, and Eric (Monika) Van Huystee. Joyce worked as a bookkeeper for several years but spent most of her career as a floral designer, including over 20 years at Ah Sam’s in San Mateo. She was an avid genealogist whose documentation of the family history is a legacy that will be cherished for generations. In addition to her husband, children, and brother, Joyce is survived by her grandchildren, Daniel (Elizabeth) Martinez, Adriana Martinez, Robert Van Huystee, and many family members and friends who loved her dearly.
Private family service with Celebration of Life planned for near future.
