Joe was born in Hermosa Beach, CA on March 31, 1929. He was the son of Joseph and Marjorie (Housel) Mangin. Joe, called Bud, grew up in Inglewood, CA with his older sister, Jeanne. He graduated from Harvard Military School in 1947. He graduated in1951 with a degree in mechanical engineering from CalTech. He became a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers in college and remained an active member throughout his life. He married Nancy Anne Morrow, a nurse, one week after he graduated.

Joe and Nancy started life together in Boulder City, NV. He worked for Titanium Metals until 1960. A daughter, Nancy, and 2 sons, Joseph and James were born to them in NV. In 1960 the family moved to Arcadia, CA as Joe worked for U.S. Borax and Chemical, (2 years), and Duolith Presses, (1 year). Beaverton, OR was their next stop where Joe worked for Williamette Iron and Steel, 1963-1965. In OR Joe joined Y Indian Guides with his sons and Y Pricesses with his daughter.

