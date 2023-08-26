Joe was born in Hermosa Beach, CA on March 31, 1929. He was the son of Joseph and Marjorie (Housel) Mangin. Joe, called Bud, grew up in Inglewood, CA with his older sister, Jeanne. He graduated from Harvard Military School in 1947. He graduated in1951 with a degree in mechanical engineering from CalTech. He became a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers in college and remained an active member throughout his life. He married Nancy Anne Morrow, a nurse, one week after he graduated.
Joe and Nancy started life together in Boulder City, NV. He worked for Titanium Metals until 1960. A daughter, Nancy, and 2 sons, Joseph and James were born to them in NV. In 1960 the family moved to Arcadia, CA as Joe worked for U.S. Borax and Chemical, (2 years), and Duolith Presses, (1 year). Beaverton, OR was their next stop where Joe worked for Williamette Iron and Steel, 1963-1965. In OR Joe joined Y Indian Guides with his sons and Y Pricesses with his daughter.
Joe moved his family to San Mateo, CA to work for Guy F. Atkinson Co. He worked there 19 years building dams, highways, bridges, subways and the tunnel under the English Channel. The “Chunnel “ was the highlight of his career and he worked on it as a principal of his own company, Mangin Associates, after he retired from Guy F. Atkinson Co. He was on the planning commission for the city of San Mateo. Joe was widowed in 1993. He married Margaret (Peggy), (Mitchell) Regalado in 1999 and they moved to the Monterey/Salinas area. They loved their house in Coral de Terra but needed to move to Park Lane in Monterey for Peggy’s care. Joe was widowed again in 2020. He remained at Park Lane enjoying the residents, activities and the food. He died peacefully in the Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula.on July 15, 2023. He was 94 years old.
Joe is survived by his children, Nancy (Steve), Joe (Sandy), Jim (Dee), stepdaughters, Nancy (Steve), Margery (Poncho) and grandchildren, Weston, Claire (Zach), Daniel, Scott, Sable, Wren, Ale (Katrina) and 2 great grandchildren.
Private burial at sea and private memorial service on September 23, 2023 in Monterey, CA.
