John William Van Dyke Jr., San Mateo, CA resident, long time civic and business leader, died in the arms of his family on August 26, 2019 at the age of 74.
John’s family will always remember his quick wit, sense of humor and ability to make people smile. He loved his family beyond measure, and he was loved tenfold. John and Mary were married 50+ years. His family will honor his legacy of kindness, love and laughter forever.
John was born in East Orange, New Jersey in 1945 to John William Van Dyke Sr. and Elaine Van Dyke (Andrews). His birth coincided with his father’s service in WWII, after which the family returned to Sioux City, IA where John and his younger brother Tom were raised. John was an avid golfer his entire life, known for his beautiful swing. As a child, he put on magic shows for the neighbors and played on the banks of Perry Creek (against his parents’ wishes). His family spent summers at Madden’s Resort on Gull Lake in northern Minnesota. Ultimately, as a college student, John worked at Madden’s Resort where he met his wife Mary Lynn Geiger.
He attended high school at Shattuck Military Academy in Faribault, Minnesota where he graduated in 1964. He loved playing lead roles in his high school theater productions. He then attended Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire where he majored in Economics, played four years of varsity golf and served as golf team captain. He was a member of the Zeta Psi fraternity, graduating from Dartmouth in 1967. From Dartmouth, John moved on to graduate school at the University of Chicago where he earned an MBA and studied under Milton Friedman, graduating in 1969.
John and Mary married in 1968 and moved to Sioux City, IA, following John’s Chicago graduation. John worked for the next twenty years at family-owned Toy National Bank, ultimately as President and Chairman of the Board following in the tradition of his family, including his father and great-grandfather, James F. Toy. He simultaneously pursued several other business ventures, including Redfield Scopes, Hawkeye Refrigerated Services and served as a Director of Jiffy Lube.
John’s countless roles of civic leadership included serving as President of the Boy’s Club board, supporting Mary’s founding of the Girl’s Club of Sioux City, being a Junior Achievement mentor, serving as trustee of Briar Cliff College, and trustee of St. Vincent Hospital and Marion Health Center.
John was elected to the City Council of Sioux City in 1983 and ultimately appointed Mayor by the Council in 1986. Later, John was appointed by Governor Terry Branstad as the first Chairman of the Iowa Lottery.
In 1988, John and Mary moved to San Mateo, California and have resided there since. Through the 1990’s and early 2000’s he continued his business and civic activities in California, including investing in several Silicon Valley start-up companies, starting his own water desalination company, serving on the board of the Mid-Peninsula Boy’s and Girl’s Club, volunteering with Home and Hope and an active member of College Heights Church.
John graciously lived his final years with Alzheimer’s disease and ultimately died of heart disease. He is survived by his wife Mary; his son Bill, of California; his daughter Jane, of Minnesota; their spouses; and five grandchildren.
A celebration of John’s life will be held at 1pm on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at College Heights Church, 1150 W. Hillsdale Ave., San Mateo. Donations in John’s memory may be made to Mission Hospice of San Mateo, CA.
