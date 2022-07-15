John (Ioan) Mot unexpectedly passed away on June 16, 2022.
He leaves behind his beloved wife, Ottavia (Toni) of 33 years, his sister, Mariana, nephews, nieces, cousins and many relatives in Romania. His younger brother Petru,pre-deceased a few years earlier as well as his parents in Romania.
Born January 1,1961, he grew up in Macea, Romania in Arad County to Maria Socala and Iosif Mot. He had an interesting and exciting life story that mesmerized people as he escaped from Romania by train at the age of 24 due to the political hardline Communist regime at that time. His journey for political asylum took him to Traiskirchen – 20 km south of Vienna, a refuge camp for 10 months. He was granted asylum in the U.S. in 1986. He met his loving wife in 1988 in CA, ventured and got married in New York in 1989 and made his home in San Mateo. John was a Machinist by trade for over 30 years and passionate about his career. His favorite past time was sports especially soccer, his garden and lately surfing the Internet. He was always available to lend a helping hand to someone in need. He was loved, respected and well known in the community; he had many friends, truly the life of the party with a genuine awesome personality and loved by those whose lives he touched.
Through the Neptune Society, John will be cremated and his remains will be sent to his home country of Romania as per his wishes. A celebration of life will be held at the San Mateo American Legion. Date to be determined.
