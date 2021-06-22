After several years of declining health due to kidney failure Jesse Jackson, son of Eddie Meanor and Jesse Jackson Sr, has laid down his physical burdens on April 30th 2021 and crossed over into the spiritual realm at the age of 74 years old.
Jesse is survived by his siblings Delories Primes, Levardie Davis, Diana Broussard and Luther Jackson; his daughters Colleen Lovejoy, Keli Lovejoy and Mei Li Tom; his grandchildren Violetta Solei Lovejoy Shakespeare, Talis Rael Lovejoy Shakespeare, Lotus Rakel Garza and Lady Rakel Garza; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
According to his wishes his body was cremated and his ashes privately spread in nature. “From the earth we all come and to the earth will we all return.”
A virtual memorial was held in Jesse’s honor on May 27 and an in-person celebration of his life is being planned for his birthday October 24, 2021.
“We will always love you Jesse. May you be encompassed in light and love in the home of our ancestors.”
