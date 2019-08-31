A resident of South San Francisco, Javier died peacefully, Tuesday, August, 20, 2019, at home in So. S. F.. Born February 16, 1938 in San Mateo, California, Javier graduated from South City High School. Javier worked for The Reihhold Company until the company closed in the 1970s. Javier then went to work for Hertz rental car company for 30 years until his early retirement in 2001. After his retirement he enjoyed helping the community; he became part of the AARP chapter at 3152 Magnolia Senior Center, So. S.F., a member of the Odd fellows Order and part of the Hall association of the Odd fellows. A Noble Grand of Apollo Lodge #123, S.F. in 2017 and served as an officer for the Golden West Lodge 322 in S.F.. He was also on the advisory committee to the Magnolia Senior Center program in So. S.F.
He loved to dance, travel and help with his kind and friendly ways to his family, friends and to anyone that asked for his help. He is survived by his wife, Consuelo D. L. Marin, his daughter, Angelina Marin (John) Cain, his grandchildren Kathryn (Julio) Jimenez, John Joseph (Zelide) Cain, great-grandchildren Zeliya, Zoey and Zavannah Cain, and several godchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends living in the bay area.
Services held by invitation only. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name to his chosen charities are greatly appreciated. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, by phone 1-800-822-6344 or give on line: http://www.stjude.org, SF-MARIN Food Bank P.O. Box 45352 San Francisco, CA 94145-0352, by phone (415) 282-1907 ext.249 or give on line at sfmfoodbank.org/Spring18., and St. Vincent de Paul 1175 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA 94103 or give online: https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/svdpsf.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.