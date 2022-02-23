Janice Marie Evans Willis of San Mateo, California, passed from this life on January 9, 2022. She is survived by her husband, George Samuel Willis, her loving daughter, Alisha Bryant Willis and numerous relatives.
Janice Marie Evans Willis was a member of St. Gregory’s Church in San Mateo.
On January 20, the funeral service was held at St. Gregory’s Church followed by the committal service at Skylawn Memorial Park, Hwy 92 at Skyline Blvd, San Mateo, California.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to San Francisco-Peninsula Delta Sigma Theta Foundation, 204 East Second Avenue, #308, San Mateo 94401.
