Janice Marie Evans Willis Photo

Janice Marie Evans Willis of San Mateo, California, passed from this life on January 9, 2022. She is survived by her husband, George Samuel Willis, her loving daughter, Alisha Bryant Willis and numerous relatives.

Janice Marie Evans Willis was a member of St. Gregory’s Church in San Mateo.

On January 20, the funeral service was held at St. Gregory’s Church followed by the committal service at Skylawn Memorial Park, Hwy 92 at Skyline Blvd, San Mateo, California.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to San Francisco-Peninsula Delta Sigma Theta Foundation, 204 East Second Avenue, #308, San Mateo 94401.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription