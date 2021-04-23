Preceded in death by his mother Miriam, father James and grandson Benjamin. Survived by his wife Delia, sister Janice, children Lori Kirtlan (Jon), Diane Riley (Tim), Janette Moquin (Greg) & Karen Williams (Larry). His grandchildren Jonny, Ashlee, Kelli, Tim Jr., Bryan, Trevor, Kiahna, Ma’kayla and Aaliyah, 5 great grand children, his niece Lisa and nephew Joseph. May you rest in peace.
