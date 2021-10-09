On the early morning of Monday, September 20,2021, our beloved Dad, a retired Burlingame fireman of 26 year’s, was called home to his rightful place in heaven. He was the loving husband of Lillian (Boito) Reardon, who had four surviving children in James III, Linda (Bellanti), Mary (Gallo), and Michael J. Reardon. He’s also the adored Papa of James IV, Ashley, and Kelly Reardon, Vanessa and Tiana Bellanti, Vincent and Nicole Gallo, and Michael R. Reardon; along with his most dearest Great Grandchildren, James L. and Giovanni Reardon, Kayla (Kentzell), and Riley (Lavin). He was also blessed to have two amazing son-in-laws, Joe Bellanti and Angelo Gallo, along with his loving Great Daughter-in-law, Paula (Russo) Reardon.
Our Dad is now home in heaven with his parent’s, James Reardon Sr. and Josephine (Parmisano), along with his loving sister’s, Marie (Preston) and Arlene (Freitas). He also leaves behind his beloved niece’s, nephew’s, cousin’s, and dear friend’s, who loved our Dad like he was theirs. This is what inspired him to live such a long, happy, and prosperous life.
He was born and raised in Daly City. He attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help grammar school, then went on to Sacred Heart HS, in San Francisco. Soon after he was drafted into the Army, and stationed at Fort Ord, where he was honorably discharged weeks later. He then became a member of the Sheet Metal Union (Local 104), where he worked for the next fifteen years, until joining the Burlingame Fire Department in 1968. He was there for 26 years, retiring in 1994 at the age of 60. Being a Fireman was his passion, and his life. Helping, rescuing, and being there for others, was who he was.
Our Dad’s penchant for living, was sharing everything with his family and dearest friend’s, for whom he felt a great passion. Those places were Twin Creeks in Almaden, Twain Harte, San Mateo Elks club and his favorite local coffee shops. He loved to deer hunt, fish, hike, swim, golf, play pedro, bocce ball, and dance to his favorite music. He also enjoyed watching sports on TV with them too.
We want to thank everyone for your overwhelming love and support! Your prayers meant so much to him and our family. God called him home at the most perfect time, and we’ll always be forever grateful for having a Dad, Papa, Big Papa, Husband, Friend, etc. who gave us everything he had and more. He was not only a great role model, he was our Hero! Dad, we’re all better people because of YOU! Until we meet again, thank you from the bottom of our hearts, for showing each of us the way in life.
We will be having a Celebration of Life Tribute luncheon on Thursday, October 14, at the San Mateo Elks Lodge, beginning at 1:00 p.m. All Family and Friend’s are welcome.
Lillian will be having her own Mass on Wednesday, October 13, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Roberts Catholic Church 1380 Crystal Springs Ave, San Bruno, followed by a procession to Holy Cross Cemetery for an Interment Ceremony. Afterwards, they will go to the Basque Cultural Center in South San Francisco.
Due to unfortunate circumstances; Jim, Linda, Mary, Michael, and their families, won’t be attending anything on Wednesday. They’ll be celebrating and honoring their Dad’s life on Thursday, at the San Mateo Elks Lodge. Everyone who can make it, will be welcomed graciously. And for those that aren’t able to join us, know that you have our unconditional understanding and love; and will be celebrating with you in spirit. Thank You all again for your overwhelming love, prayers, and support. We couldn’t have been more blessed to have the Dad we had, and the love that surrounded him throughout his life. We want to share one last day with everyone, in the way that would make him happy and proud. He not only earned this, he deserves it! We’re bringing Twin Creeks, Twain Harte, and the San Mateo Elks Lodge together for one last day in his honor. The love, laughter, and togetherness, will be like we never left. We’re looking forward to seeing and sharing great stories and memories with everyone. We want our Dad to glow from heaven. This will fill up our hearts and comfort our souls. We couldn’t have been more blessed to be surrounded by such a wonderful group of family and friend’s like we have. Our friend’s have become our family, and vice versa. This is why we want to make this day so special in his honor!
