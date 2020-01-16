Irmgard L. Ullrich was of German decent, born August 1st, 1936. She was one of four children to Bernhard and Barbette Winklekemper.
Irmgard lost both her parents at a young age and was adopted by a loving family that resided in Vosswinkle, Germany. Her and her birth siblings all kept in contact and were very close. At the age of 21, Irmgard moved to San Francisco, CA.
Irmgard met Robert J. Ullrich at a German dance in San Francisco. They were married in 1959 and had one son, Robert K. Ullrich in 1961. They spent most of their years living in Redwood City but also enjoy time at their vacation home.
Irmgard was happiest when spending time with her family and dear friends. She was a housewife and a caregiver to many young and old. Although she only had one child of her own, she helped raise over 10 children throughout the years. She enjoyed cooking and was well known for her Prinzregenten Torte chocolate cake.
She is survived by her husband, Robert J. Ullrich; her son, Robert K. Ullrich; son’s wife, Kim Ullrich; grand-daughter, Shannon and family; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was one of a kind and will be missed dearly.
