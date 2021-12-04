Irene Picasso Bluth died peacefully after a short battle with cancer at the age of 94. Irene was born and lived her entire life in San Mateo, CA. She was the daughter of Clemente and Maria Picasso and sister of Leo and Harry Picasso.
Married for 57 years, Irene was without question a perfect compliment to John, the love of her life. Together they enjoyed many special times traveling the world and spending time with their family.
She was highly respected at the San Mateo County Community College District where she worked for 46 years, starting as a payroll clerk and working her way to CFO, retiring in 1992 as Associate Chancellor. She then volunteered at Filoli where she served as President of volunteers. She was very active in her parish and community in her beloved city. For the last 17 years Irene enjoyed donating her time and talent to the Senior Center of San Mateo. She was greatly loved and admired by her family and friends and will be sorely missed.
Irene is survived by her son Richard (Anne); grandchildren: Danny (Kelly), Maria (Matt), Tommy & Mark; and great-grandchildren: JJ, Maddy, Anna & Charlie.
Viewing will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, December 10 followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Both services will be held at St. Gregory Catholic Church in San Mateo. Interment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma, CA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mission Hospice of San Mateo or the Senior Center of San Mateo.
