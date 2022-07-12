Gerald Jose Jaurigui passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 2, 2022, in his home surrounded by his many loved ones. He leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Consuelo, sons Richard and Steven, daughters, Sandy, and Bernadette, ten grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Virginia, her family, his brother Dennis, and his family.
Gerald was born to Dominisio and Isidra Jaurigui on March 15, 1936, in Tucumcari, New Mexico. He was the fifth of seven children. They lived there until his father became ill and at age 14, his oldest sister, Irene, sent for the whole family to move to San Francisco. He attended Balboa High School and then he joined the U.S. Navy at 17 years old. He served for four years and was honorably discharged at the end of his term.
After his service to the country, Gerald attended barber school where he excelled, and soon after graduating earned his barbering license. In 1962, something shiny caught his eye and he immediately knew, he had found his first love. He fell in love with Cadillacs and purchased his first car. Around the same time, he met and fell in love, again, this time with the woman he would eventually marry. He was so smitten that he proposed shortly after meeting, unfortunately for her, his new Cadillac payments delayed their nuptials for two years.
Gerald kept his word and on August 15, 1964, he and Consuelo were married. Then the following July, they welcomed their first-born son, Richard. Then came their second son, Robert "Bobby". In September 1968, Gerald and Consuelo purchased their first home and planted roots in San Mateo. Their third son Steven was born shortly after, and a year and a half later they welcomed their first baby girl, Sandy, into the world.
In 1983, tragedy struck his family. Gerald became an even greater man of faith than he ever was before and turned to the Virgin Mary for healing, grace, and guidance for the rest of his life.
In 1985, Gerald and Consuelo joyfully welcomed their last child into this world, Bernadette. They called her their "Little Miracle" and she helped soften the grief of the family tragedy.
Gerald became the neighborhood barber and most people at the time now referred to him as Jerry the Barber at The Shoreview Shopping Center. He loved his vocation and his shop so much it was his second home. His shop was a place to truly behold, it was like an open book to everything he loved in life outside of his family.
His shop was like an airplane museum, with model airplanes and fighter jets
hanging from the ceiling at an angle as if they were in flight. He was a diehard fan of the 49ers and Giants. He enjoyed riding his motorcycles through town, showing off his gun collection, practicing the piano, smoking his pipes and cigars, and enjoying an occasional drink. Gerald took pride in his appearance, always dressing sharp on Sundays, or when dining out for his favorite meal, a juicy steak and lobster dinner with a baked potato, add "lots of butter".
Gerald loved his profession so much that he didn't retire until he was 80 years old! He was not a man of many words. He preferred to listen and observe the world around him. After he retired, his favorite pass times became sitting in his warm car in the driveway to read and watching a Giants or 49ers game in his room with his son, Richard. "Not only did I lose my father, but I also lost my best friend." - Richard
Please join us for the following services:
Thursday, July 14
Crosby-N. Gray & Co. Funeral Home - 2 Park Road, Burlingame, CA
Viewing begins @ 3 p.m. - Rosary @ 6 p.m.
Friday, July 15
St. Joseph's Catholic Church - 582 Hope St. Mountain View, CA
10 a.m. Mass
Burial Following Mass
Holy Cross Cemetery - 1500 Mission Rd. Colma, CA
Celebration of Life
Green Hill Country Club - 500 Ludman Lane, Millbrae CA
