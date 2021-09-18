Frank “Frankie” Aguilar Sr. was 91 years old, passed away of COVID related Pneumonia. He had lived in Burlingame for more than 60 years. He is survived by sister, Josephine. He was preceded in death by his wife Katherine, son Gary, parents Joe P Aguilar & Frances D Dominguez, and siblings, Helen, Joe, Albert, Tom, Ray, Tony, Bobby, Cecilia, Danny & Jack. He is survived by his children Rebecca, Jenny, Frank Jr., Tony, Keith & Lorraine & 16 grandchildren & 20 great grandchildren.
He dedicated his life to his family. He was the pitcher throughout his baseball career. He played for Borel School, San Mateo High School, Marysville Peaches, Ventura Braves and had just signed with the San Francisco Seals, when a truck accident ended his career. He also played with the San Mateo Blues with his buddies who are now playing in the Field of Heaven. Settling down with his wife Katherine & his 7 children in Burlingame in 1960, decided to start Aguilar & Sons Paving Co. They started in 1977 & have been going strong with the sons, grandsons & valued employees.
No Funeral or other services have been made. We will notify when & where that will be.
In Lieu of Flowers, we are eternally grateful for the “COVID Care Nurses, Doctors & Staff” for their tremendous, selfless work to assist the COVID Floor, & other Critical Care patients. PLEASE SEND DONATIONS (flowers are NOT permitted) to the CRITICAL CARE (ICU & STEP DOWN) UNIT to Mills-Peninsula Hospital Foundation at 1501 Trousdale Drive, Burlingame CA 94010. All memorial donations will support the Critical Care Fund. Please contact the Foundation if you need any additional assistance at (650) 696-5990.
