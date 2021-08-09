Florence Ferrari Cohn, a longtime San Mateo resident, passed away on July 22 at the age of 96. Florence was the widow of Armand S. Cohn, mother of Susan Cohn of San Mateo and Michael Cohn of San Mateo, grandmother of Alexander M. Kallis, Grace Kallis (Sean Clements), Samuel Cohn (Melody) and Benjamin Cohn (Sara), and great-grandmother of Noah and Wyatt Cohn, Charlotte and Atticus Cohn, and Crawford Clements. Florence was the middle of five children and is survived by her younger sister, Mary Jane Enochs of Riverdale, Illinois. A family service was held at Hills of Eternity Memorial Park in Colma. Her family wishes to thank the caring staff at Sunrise of San Mateo and the supportive professionals at Mission Hospice & Home Care of San Mateo.
Florence was born in Cicero, Illinois, in 1925. She moved with her family to California in the late 1930s, and graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, where she met her husband, Armand. After graduation, Florence fulfilled her childhood dream of becoming an elementary school teacher and had a 30-year career at the South San Francisco Unified School District. She and Armand enjoyed their many travels, particularly the long trips they made in their Airstream trailer. Florence encouraged her children and grandchildren to see the world, especially her father’s home village of Tiarno di Sotto in Northern Italy.
Florence loved to read and greatly enjoyed watching the people coming and going from the San Mateo Public Library across from her home. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the library would be appreciated.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.