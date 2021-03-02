Edward “Ted” George Drake, 75, of Anderson, CA, passed away with his daughters at his side on February 13, 2021, due to bladder cancer complications.
He was born on February 14, 1945 in Burbank, CA to Edward George Drake, Jr. and Genevieve Ormonde. He was raised in the Sunnybrae neighborhood of San Mateo, CA and was in the first graduating class of Aragon High School. He married Nancy Jane Gaspar of La Verne, CA in 1968. Married for 45 years, they raised their two daughters, Dessa and Nichelle, in Rancho Cucamonga, Joshua Tree and Yucca Valley, CA. He resided in Shasta County for the last 4 years.
Ted served in the Air Force as a crew chief mechanic during the Vietnam War and a staff sergeant in the Air Force Reserves. He worked for the Southern California Gas Company for 27 years, and proudly served his community in the Morongo Basin Search and Rescue and Deputy Sheriff Reserve for San Bernardino County for over 20 years. He enjoyed 4-wheeling in his Jeep, cheering on the 49ers, camping, and classic cars. Ted was a man of faith who loved his family, helping others, and his church community. He is fondly remembered for his quiet presence and cheerful smile - forever our beloved Dad, Papa, and Uncle Teddy Bear.
He was predeceased by his younger brother, Terrance, father, and mother, and is survived by his older brother, Steven Drake of Naples, FL; daughters Dessa Drake (Caleb Sponholtz) of Paso Robles, CA and Nichelle Garcia (Domingo Garcia) of Eugene, OR; granddaughter, Solisa Garcia; and former wife, Nancy.
Details of a service and celebration of life are being determined. In lieu of flowers, Ted requested donations be made to local Veterans’ Hospitals.
