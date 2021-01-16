Claire Roudebush, age 90, of Belmont, CA, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2021. Claire was born in Berkeley, CA on June 18, 1930. She graduated from Sequoia Union High School in 1948, where she met the love of her life, Jack Roudebush. They were married for 72 years, and raised three daughters: Marilyn, Carol and JoAnne.
Claire was a homemaker for many years, and at the beginning of the Silicon Valley Tech boom she went to work for Litton Industries where she worked her way up to supervisor and retired after 25 years. Jack and Claire enjoyed a long and happy retirement together traveling, cruising and sharing their love for good food, good wine and good friends.
Claire was very civic minded and involved with many local organizations, including the Red Hat Ladies, the 39’ers, Sequoia Alumni groups, Litton Retirees group (where she initiated monthly luncheons at Harry’s Hofbrau which still go on today). She volunteered for many years at The Family Tree, a retail thrift store that supports Peninsula Family Services. Claire loved football, playing the slots, and knitting – many loved her beautiful scarves. She was a wonderful cook and baker. She won KGO’s Gene Burns annual cookie contest two years in a row, and was well known for her English Toffee and peanut brittle at Christmastime.
For the past 3-1/2 years, Claire has resided at Sunrise of Belmont following a series of falls and becoming immobile. Jack would drive down the hill to visit her every day before the pandemic. We would like to thank all the staff at Sunrise for the excellent and loving care she was given there.
Claire was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Alice Norris, brothers David and Jerry Norris, and daughter Marilyn Fanelli. She is survived by her true love, Jack Roudebush, daughters Carol (John) Binns and JoAnne Lein, grandchildren, Mark and Kristen Lein, Sabrina (Carl) German, Jim (Annette) Binns, and John (Donna) Binns, Jr., 7 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Suncrest Hospice, 42808 Christy St, Ste 216, Fremont, CA 94538, Peninsula Family Service, 24 Second Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94401, or a charity of your choice.
