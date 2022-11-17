Charles A. Ross, Jr., 83, died September 27, 2022 in Woodlands, Texas, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born to the late Charles Arles Ross and Bertha Ross in South San Francisco on December 24, 1938. He attended South San Francisco High School, and graduated from the University of San Francisco. He served with the Army 82nd Airborne Division and Army Special Forces Unit after college. He subsequently worked for the Federal Aviation Administration as an Air Traffic Controller. Charley married Patricia Domingo of Honolulu, Hawaii, and they had two sons, David and Christopher (Stephanie), and two grandchildren, Bronson and Roxanne Nalani. Charley is survived by his brother Joe, and sisters Marilyn (McDonnell) and Pat (Patrick), and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Elizabeth Samuelson. After retirement, Charley became a Flight Simulator instructor for NASA and also worked in China teaching aviation English to future air traffic controllers. It was there he met his second wife, now Amy Gong, with whom he had a daughter, Meishan. He travelled the world often taking Meishan with him. He enjoyed mountain climbing, scuba diving, and panning for gold in the Sierra foothills and diving for abalone with Joe. He enjoyed getting together with friends from South San Francisco and talking about old times. He was always playing pranks and practical jokes on others and probably is still doing it. He will be missed by his family and many friends.
A private interment service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetary at a later date.
