October 5, 1923 – September 22, 2019
Catherine (Kay) Reyes, age 95, from Burlingame, passed away in Palo Alto on Sunday, September 22, from natural causes. Kay was born on October 5, 1923 in Fresno to Edith and Vincent Vetteretto, and grew up in San Mateo. She was the first granddaughter born into a large Italian family, the Pellizzer family of San Mateo, and grew up in the midst of adoring aunts and uncles. She shared many happy memories of those times. Later in life she would often say how lucky she was to have such a wonderful childhood. She attended San Mateo High School and later met and married Sergeant Frank Reyes during World War II, who would go on to become a decorated war hero and rise up the military ranks. After the war they settled in Burlingame, and had three children, Frank, Barbara and Michael. She was a wonderful mother, who also enjoyed playing tennis, golf and later in life, played on a women’s softball team. For 28 years, she found great joy as an instructional aide at Burlingame’s Washington School, supervising outdoor recess, and in the classrooms, especially helping the kindergarteners. Her trademark love and kindness, gently helped acclimate the youngest ones to their new environment and role as student. She retired at 82, and throughout her life, she would be recognized and greeted warmly by former students. Kay is survived by children Barbara Reyes, Michael Reyes, grandchildren Jasmine Sarkissian, Susannah Stocken, great grandchildren Vivien, Alexander, Fiona and Gideon. She is also survived by her sister, Erma Olmstead, and cousins throughout California and the western states.
