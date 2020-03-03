After 85 wonderful years, Carol Ann Barnett passed away on February 18, 2020, at Vista Terrace skilled nursing facility in Belmont, CA. She was born April 25, 1934, in San Francisco, to Louis and Imelda (Byrne) Vargas, either immediately before or after her twin sister Ramona (the world will never know). Soon thereafter, the family moved to 1021 Elm St in San Carlos, CA, where the twins grew up and attended Notre Dame elementary and high school in Belmont, both excelling on the tennis team. She graduated in 1952. While in her teens, Carol was courted by future husband and love of her life Erle Barnett Jr., and they were married May 2, 1953.
After high school, Carol worked as a teller at the Bank of America, a job she enjoyed and would continue at various branches in between and after raising three children: Michael (born in 1956), Suzanne (1960) and Kelly (1968). Carol and Erle moved from San Carlos to Sacramento in 1986, and Carol remained after Erle’s passing in 2008, eventually returning to live in Belmont in 2013.
Throughout her life she enjoyed being with family and friends, hosting costume and pool parties in the early years, and attending holiday get-togethers in later years. She loved Christmas, animals, the San Francisco Giants and 49ers, the Sacramento Kings, TV and movie westerns, the music of Jack Jones, her afternoon highball, a good burger and quesadilla, dressing snappy, and her Catholic faith.
She is survived by son Michael (Connie), daughters Suzanne Soteriou (John) and Kelly Christoffersen (Eric), grandchildren Joshua, Stacey, Dylan, Nicholas, Darcy and Sydney, great-grandchildren Fabian and Orion, and many nephews, nieces, extended family and loving friends.
She is preceded in heaven by her loving husband of nearly 55 years, Erle, sister Ramona Hogan Rodriguez, collies King, Prince and Loggins, and devoted feline companions Max and Lily.
A funeral mass will be held Friday, March 6 at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church in San Carlos, with a reception immediately following.
Special thanks to her friends at Davita Dialysis Center in Redwood City, where she spent many hours over the past seven years.
