Betty Esposto passed away on January 13, 2021 peacefully at home with family by her side. Born to Asa and Jodie Carter in Arkansas, Betty is the oldest of four, sister of Ann Calderon, Sue Lawrence and Acyle Carter. Betty worked at Lenkurt San Carlos, CA for 30 years and Randtron Menlo Park, CA for 10 years before retiring.
Betty was married to Richard Esposto from San Francisco, CA... Betty and Richard were married for 43 years 1970-2013.
She was a loving mother of three daughters, Diana, Ilene and Kimberley. Eleven grand children, Jodi, Christopher, Heather, Amanda, Katrina, Virgil, Julian, Taylor and nine great grandchildren.
She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Due to today’s times, there will be no public service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.