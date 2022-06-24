Alfred Schreuder was a force of nature. Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Fred died peacefully on June 7 surrounded by his loving family. Fred was born in April of 1927 in Schoonhoven, the Netherlands, and lived through the sufferings of World War II as a teenager. Following the War, Fred served as an officer in the Dutch army in Indonesia for four years and was then transferred to San Francisco in 1950. Working for Internacio-Rotterdam as a coffee broker, Fred met his beautiful wife Ruth, whom he married within 3 months. They were wed at the Presidio Officer’s Club in San Francisco, honeymooned in Carmel-by-the-Sea, and lived most of their lives here on the Peninsula. Fred and Ruth were married nearly 70 years, until his beloved wife’s passing this January.
Fred was an extremely talented individual. He played piano beautifully by ear (for fun, he would play at the Hungry I in San Francisco to the delight of his audiences, and later in life at yacht club parties and friends’ homes). His hobbies included photography and playing chess. Fred successfully managed his own investment portfolio, trading stocks up until a week before he passed. His passion was sailing. Having sailed to school in the summer on the canals of the Netherlands (ice-skating to school in the winter), Fred began building boats in his garage as a young man (with the aid of his little helper, his daughter). He always proudly captained his own yacht – whether it be a Coronado 32 or Meridian 40. He served as Vice Commodore of the Coyote Point Yacht Club and Commodore of the Predicted Log Racing Association, winning numerous boating awards over the years.
In business, Fred was a successful stockbroker, working for Shearson Hammill through several mergers until 1982. He retired at 55 to pursue his passions of sailing, traveling, and teaching chess to children, also working part time as a tax advisor (so he would not be bored). Fred was a fountain of vigor and thought-provoking insights, having lived a full and courageous life, working hard, and achieving the “American Dream.” He loved this country and the freedom and opportunity that our country provided him and his family, always deeply patriotic and proud to be a US citizen.
At 95 years old, Fred was predeceased by his wife Ruth, younger sister Mary Roukema, and younger brother Robby Schreuder. Alfred is survived by his two loving daughters, Cynthia Schreuder Kalev (Menlo Park, CA) and Suzanne Dils (Atlanta, GA), son-in-law Ovadia Kalev (Menlo Park, CA), grandson Jeffrey Dils (Amy), granddaughter Stephanie Bartlett (Michael), and great-grandchildren Jackson, Russell, Maye, Luke, and Mary (plus a little one on the way). Fred was loved dearly by his family and friends and is an irreplaceable gentleman of the old school.
