SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California say a garage door repairman was arrested on suspicion of murder after he allegedly beat a customer with a hammer.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says it arrested 38-year-old Sean Warner of Rocklin in the death of 65-year-old John Hurst.
Hurst died in a hospital Saturday after being assaulted July 25 in his Sacramento home.
Officials say that on the day of the attack, Warner told a co-worker he might have killed one of their customers.
The sheriff's office would only say Hurst was struck with an object but court documents obtained by KTXL-TV show that the object was a hammer.
Authorities have not given a motive in the attack.
Warner's attorney, Eric Hintz, tells the TV station he cannot comment on the case.
Information from: KTXL-TV.
