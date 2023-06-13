MIAMI (AP) — Supporters of former President Donald Trump honked their horns and screamed wildly as the former president arrived at the courthouse in downtown Miami to make his first appearance on criminal charges that he improperly held on to classified documents.

Hundreds of journalists from around the world were also on hand at the federal courthouse, as were anti-Trump protestors. Among the crowd, some waved signs and flags, with the two factions at times shouting over one another. Journalists from China, the UK, Australia, France, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Germany and Switzerland were among the hundreds of reporters who have converged on the courthouse — some having spent several days camped out in the muggy heat.

As former President Donald Trump huddled with advisers in Miami on Monday in preparation for his Tuesday arraignment, people showed up outside his Miami hotel to defend and criticize him.

