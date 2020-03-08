Uncorked • Someone reported a suspicious person in a brown shirt and flip flops carrying a wine bottle going door to door asking for a wine bottle opener on Geoffrey Drive in San Bruno, it was reported at 5:06 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23.
San Bruno
Arrest. Someone was arrested for drunk driving on Rollins Road, it was reported at 6:49 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.
Traffic hazard. A construction vehicle was blocking the roadway on Hillside Drive, it was reported at 6:31 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for assault on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported at 1:21 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.
Burglary. A car was burglarized on California Drive, it was reported at 2:50 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21.
Petty theft. Someone reported their vehicle had been broken into and change stolen on Laguna Avenue, it was reported at 11:08 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21.
